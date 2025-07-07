Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash.

According to police, officers were called Sunday afternoon to a serious collision at the intersection of Kenesserie Road and Gosnell Line.

Police say when emergency crews arrived, they assessed all occupants for injuries.

In one vehicle, a 64-year-old woman from Howard Township and three younger passengers were taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with minor injuries.

The second vehicle was driven by an 80-year-old woman from Newbury.

Police say she sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Newbury, where she later died from her injuries.

The area was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The Traffic Management Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.