One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a house in south Windsor.

According to Windsor police, officers were called to a home in the 2800-block of Riviera Drive shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a vehicle collision.

When officers arrived, they saw a minivan had struck the front of the home and exited through the rear of the house.

Police say three people were inside of the home when the collision occurred.

A 73-year-old woman was taken to hospital and died from her injuries.

A second occupant of the home suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the motorist was not injured, and the lone passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police had the 2800-block of Riviera Drive closed for several hours while members of the Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction and Forensic Identification Units processed the scene.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.