Windsor Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in the city's west end.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, police received a report about gunshots in the 3800 block of Birch Street.

When officers arrived to the area they quickly located a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation it was revealed that the victim was shot following an altercation at a house party.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit have taken over the investigation and believe that this was an isolated incident.

Residents in the area of Birch Street and Prince Road are urged to check their surveillance or dashcam footage between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. for evidence that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.