The public is being warned to stay alert as police investigate a series of distraction thefts targeting seniors in Windsor and Amherstburg.

This past weekend, Windsor police received four reports of distraction thefts targeting jewellery.

In each incident, a man and woman in a white Toyota RAV4 approached an unsuspecting person.

The female passenger would initiate a conversation, offer the victim a "gift" of costume jewellery, and then would steal the victim's own valuable jewellery before fleeing the scene.

The thefts occurred in residential areas and retail parking lots across Windsor and Amherstburg, and all the victims were people in their 70s and 80s.

A distraction theft occurs when suspects divert a person's attention, often through conversation or unsolicited gifts, to steal their valuables.Constable Bianca Jackson says people need to be alert when it comes to people you don't know especially if someone is coming to you with a gift.

"You are unaware of this person, who they are, or why they want to give you this gift. Try to get as much information about these people as possible, descriptions, and then definitely call Windsor police,

Jackson says if someone is offering a gift, refuse it.

"Those kinds of things are largely uncommon; somebody is going to want to out of the blue give somebody they don't know a gift. Those are huge red flags to keep in mind. If someone is approaching you with a gift in hand, keep your distance,' she says.

The male suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man, approximately 30-35 years old. The female suspect is described as a Middle Eastern woman, approximately 25-30 years old, with dark hair and dark eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. To remain anonymous, contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.