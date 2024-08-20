The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is investigating what's been deemed a deliberately set fire at a home in Windsor.

On Aug. 18, shortly after 4 a.m., officers responded to an active fire at a house in the 1500 block of Pelissier Street.

There were eight people inside the home at the time of the fire.

Everyone managed to escape, but two people were transported to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire has displaced all eight people.

The damage is estimated at $350,000.

Investigators ask that people living in the area check their surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.