A break-in and a theft are being investigated by police in Tecumseh.

On October 7, Ontario Provincial Police were dispatched for a report of a break and enter, and a theft at a business in the 2500 block of North Talbot Road.

Police state that on October 6 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., unknown individuals arrived on the property in a blue Mazda CX-5.

Police say those individuals gained entry to the building, and allegedly proceeded to steal approximately $26,000 in tools - most of which were of the DeWalt brand - prior to fleeing the area.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and Tecumseh OPP is asking for assistance from the public in identifying the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.