Two Pride flags have been stolen from the same home in Windsor over the past month.

According to Windsor police, officers responded to a report of a theft at a home in the 200-block of Moy Avenue on May 2.

Police say an unknown man approached the front porch, ripped down the home's Pride flag, and broke the flagpole in the process.

Investigators say a second Pride flag was taken from the home on June 13.

Police say the suspect is described as Middle Eastern with black afro-style hair and a short black beard and moustache.

At the time of the incident on May 2, he was wearing a grey hoodie and black track pants with white stripes.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.