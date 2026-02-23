Windsor Police are investigating a string of coordinated vehicle thefts and attempted thefts at 10 locations across the city.

They happened last Thursday morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Investigators say suspects stole five vehicles and attempted to steal another half-dozen.

The vehicles were primarily Lexus models and Toyota Tundra pickup trucks.

The Windsor Police Target Base Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.