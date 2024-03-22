Windsor police are investigating after shots were fired at a home on Howard Avenue.

Police say officers responded to a call about 'gunshots' Thursday night just before 9 p.m. in the 1600-block of Howard near Hanna Street East.



According to police, officers on scene found several empty shell casings nearby and there was exterior damage to the home.



Police say there were no injuries and are asking residents living in the area (1500-1700 blocks of Howard Ave) to check their surveillance or dash cam footage between 8:45 and 9:05 p.m. for possible evidence.

