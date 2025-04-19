Police in LaSalle are cracking down on off-road vehicles using public roads and trails due to an increased number of complaints.

Police in the town are reminding residents about using dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and other off-road vehicles (ORVs) on roads and public property, including park trails.

These types of vehicles are prohibited from being operated within the town other than on private property, with permission.

Constable Alaina Atkins says since the weather has been getting nicer, we've had more reports to the police about people riding dirt bikes on public trails, the roads, and private property.

"Some private property includes farm fields, and we have a lot of farm fields in LaSalle. Farmers do grow their crops throughout the year. If they do damage to the crops as well, they could be facing criminal liability and face charges under the criminal code," she says.

Anyone operating their dirt bike or ATV may face possible charges under the Highway Traffic Act, the Off-Road Vehicles Act, or the Trespass to Property Act if on private property without permission.