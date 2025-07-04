Police in Chatham-Kent are investigating a fatal crash.

Chatham-Kent police say officers were called to a collision on Longwoods Road between Wallace Street and Pitt Road Thursday morning for a two vehicle crash.

According to police, each vehicle had one occupant.

A 29-year-old man from Thamesville was taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with minor injuries.

Police say a 29-year-old woman from Ridgetown was taken to Four Counties Hospital with serious injuries and later succumbed to her injuries.

The police service says its traffic management unit attended the scene and continues to investigate the crash.

Police say the roadway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.