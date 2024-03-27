BALTIMORE - Recovery efforts resumed Wednesday for the six construction workers who are presumed dead after a cargo ship hit a pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing the structure to collapse.

Six people are missing and feared dead. The ship lost its steering capability before it hit the pillar around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday .



Audio from first responders shows a scramble to halt traffic just before the crash.



The National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday plans to collect evidence on the ship and review information from its voyage data recorder to create a timeline of what happened leading up to the crash.

