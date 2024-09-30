Windsor police and LaSalle police detected zero impairments after holding a R.I.D.E. program.
The two police services teamed up on Friday and checked 267 vehicles at different spots in Amherstburg and LaSalle.
According to a Windsor police social media post, one roadside test was conducted.
The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit teamed up with the @LaSallePoliceON to conduct two separate traffic enforcement campaigns yesterday.— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 28, 2024
Last night, officers held a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program at locations in Amherstburg and LaSalle. A total of… pic.twitter.com/lHwyjVw3fV