Police cruisers, fire truck, ambulance hit during Kingsville stolen vehicle investigation

Multiple charges have been laid against two people following a stolen vehicle investigation in Kingsville.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Sunday, October 11, around 5:10 a.m. at an address on County Road 20.

When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle hit a home, resulting in the vehicle and house being engulfed in flames.

Police say no one was inside the vehicle, and the vehicle was reported stolen.

About an hour later, provincial police received a report of a possible impaired driver from a business on Main St. in Kingsville.

Officers went to the location and attempted to stop a vehicle.

According to the OPP, the suspect vehicle intentionally collided with the police cruiser and fled the scene.

Police say that vehicle was also reported stolen.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle went back to the original crash scene, striking another police cruiser that was performing containment.

Police say the suspect vehicle also hit a stationary ambulance and a stationary fire truck before fleeing the area again.

OPP say two individuals were later located and arrested.

A 28-year-old from Leamington is facing 22 charges, including dangerous operation, flight from peace officer, assault a Peace Officer with a weapon, criminal negligence, and operation while prohibited.

The individual remains in police custody pending a bail hearing.

Police also charged a 32-year-old from Leamington with six offenses, including dangerous operation, failure to stop after an accident, and theft over $5000 of a motor vehicle.

The 32-year-old was released from custody and will appear in court in January.