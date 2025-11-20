An incident at a Chatham business has been resolved.

Earlier today, Chatham-Kent police cordoned off a business at 80 Keil Drive South in Chatham and said the store had been evacuated and closed to customers and staff.

The police service is now saying the incident was resolved successfully but say, as a precautionary measure, the store will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

Police are thanking the public for their patience and cooperation during this incident but have released no other information.