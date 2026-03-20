A man from Essex County has been arrested after a crime spree across southwestern Ontario.

Provincial Police say there were several incidents that spanned Essex, Lambton, Huron and Perth counties on Wednesday.

Leamington OPP say they were notified about a threats investigation and determined a man was driving a minivan on Bluewater Highway and officers converged in the Bayfield area where the suspect vehicle was found abandoned.

Investigators say the suspect forcibly entered a home and demanded car keys from the homeowner, then fled in a stolen sedan towards Clinton, Seaforth and Dublin where officers tried to stop the car using Tire Deflation Devices but were unsuccessful.

The OPP helicopter monitored the action and found the vehicle back in Huron County where it was stopped.

The suspect fled but was quickly apprehended and taken to hospital for a medical assessment.

Police say one cruiser and the stolen vehicle were damaged during the pursuit.

The suspect faces a number of charges.