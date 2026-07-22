Police charge Windsor driver with drug-impaired operation for second time in weeks

A 34-year-old Windsor man is facing impaired driving-related charges for the second time in less than a month after police say he was found nodding off behind the wheel.

Windsor police were called to the intersection of Bruce Avenue and University Avenue West shortly before noon on July 20.

Officers say they observed signs of impairment and located drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he allegedly failed a Drug Recognition Expert evaluation.

The suspect is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drug and driving while under suspension.

Police say the man was previously charged following a June 27 incident in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Responding officers located two unconscious people inside a running vehicle, allegedly finding the accused slumped over the driver’s side window.