Police charge man after waving an air rifle outside of his home

A 51-year-old man has been charged after allegedly waving an air rifle in a residential neighbourhood.

According to Windsor police, officers were called to the 1700 block of Cadillac Street around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27, for reports of a man waving what appeared to be a rifle.

Police say officers learned that the suspect was screaming, throwing miscellaneous items onto his front lawn, and waving the rifle as children walked nearby.

Investigators say officers established a perimeter around the home, and about 10 minutes later, the man exited the home and was arrested without incident.

Police seized an air rifle after searching the home and say it closely resembled a real firearm.

The police service says because air rifles can be difficult to distinguish from real firearms, police respond as though the weapon is real until proven otherwise.

The man is charged with carrying a weapon with the intent to threaten public peace.