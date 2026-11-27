The Chatham-Kent Police Service has charged one man with multiple offences in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged child luring and sexual assault activities, and they believe there may be other victims in the region.

On June 26, police arrested Brandon Medd of Chatham-Kent and charged him with failing to comply with a release order, two counts of communicating with anyone for the purpose of obtaining sexual services, two counts of communicating with anyone under 18 years for the purpose of obtaining sexual services, extortion, and one count of sexual assault.

On September 15, the 24-year-old was arrested and charged with failing to comply with prohibition regarding children, failure to comply with a release order, communicating with anyone for the purpose of obtaining sexual services, communicating with anyone under 18 years of age for the purpose of obtaining sexual services, invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication, making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 years of age, and making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18 years of age.

Police say Medd is also known to operate under the aliases of Lucas Heart, Brandon Taylor, and Ozzy the Audi on social media.

Police say investigators are releasing the suspect’s image after determining he may have targeted additional victims through social media in Chatham-Kent and surrounding communities across southwestern Ontario. Investigators are actively working to determine if there are more unreported incidents and to identify and support those affected.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service remains committed to protecting the community and encourages anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Constable Hilary Pomajba, Investigative Services – General Investigations Unit, at 519-436-6600 ext. 80641, or by email at hilaryp@chatham-kent.ca.

The investigation remains active, and further charges may be forthcoming.