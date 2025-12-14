Police are looking for a suspect after an arson in south Windsor.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday Dec. 11, crews responded to a fire in the 4300 block of Mount Royal Drive that caused about $100,000 in damage.

Investigators identified a suspect who was seen approaching the residence with his shirt pulled partially over his face at approximately 6:45 p.m.

The suspect is described as an East Indian male, wearing all-black clothing.

Residents and business owners in the surrounding area are asked to review any surveillance or dashcam footage captured between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. for evidence that may assist investigators.