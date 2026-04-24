TORONTO — Toronto police say people climbing and playing in the ice blocks of Drake's "Iceman" tower should use caution as fans and residents continue to visit the sculpture's melted remains.

Police spokesperson Viktor Sarudi said in an email Thursday that officers aren't on scene anymore but people are asked to be careful.

Stanley Kaganis, who came to see the tower, said he's not a crazy fan of the rapper but he came for the vibe and to show support for the city.

Huzaifa Ahmed said he liked the whole concept for the rapper's upcoming album, "Iceman," saying this promo is a good connection between the album and the city.

Toronto Fire tried to melt down the 25-foot-high structure Wednesday after reports of rowdy behaviour and people making uncontrolled open flames to melt the ice.

Drake confirmed in an Instagram post that his "Iceman" album will be released on May 15 after Toronto-based content creator Kishka livestreamed himself finding a booklet inside the ice sculpture containing the date.