The Windsor Police Service has arrested a 32-year-old woman facing firearm and drug trafficking for allegedly violating her bail conditions.

In September 2023, the woman was granted bail on multiple charges, including five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession of a firearm, and careless storage of a firearm.

Her release order included house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Police say that bail compliance officers investigated and found the woman had breached the conditions of her release order on several occasions.

On Dec. 6, 2024, bail compliance officers located and arrested the woman in the 1600 block of Dougall Avenue.

She has been charged with five counts of failure to comply with her release order.

To report an individual who isn’t complying with their release conditions, please contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700.

You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.