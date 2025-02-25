Three suspects have been arrested after an armed home invasion in Windsor.

Windsor police say officers responded to a report of a home invasion Saturday afternoon in the 1600-block of Elsmere Avenue.

According to police, two men, one carrying a firearm were dropped off in front of a home by a third person.

Police say the two suspects entered the home, waved the firearm and demanded money from two occupants.

Investigators say the male suspects stole items before fleeing and being picked up by the third person at a nearby location.

Police say two suspects were later arrested that day in the 1200-block of Albert Road and a third suspect was arrested the following day in the 800-block of Villaire Avenue.

The three men, between the ages of 35 and 55 are facing a number of charges including robbery with an offensive weapon, pointing a firearm, break-and-enter and commit robbery and Uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

Police believe the suspects and victims were known to each other.