A break-and-enter suspect has been caught after nearly a year on the run.

The incidents happened over three days in Blenheim in March 2025.

Chatham-Kent police said the suspect allegedly entered an abandoned building at a property located on Four Rod Road and removed copper wire and metal piping from the basement.

The suspect was identified as a 46-year-old man from Kingsville, who was subject to an ankle monitoring condition, according to police.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on Jan. 30, 2026 by the Essex County OPP and returned to Chatham-Kent.

The suspect was charged with break and enter - commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The suspect was released with a future court date of Feb. 26 to answer to the charges.