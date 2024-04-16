The Windsor Police Service has arrested a female suspect in connection with a 'porch pirate' case in the city.

Police say a 35-year-old woman was arrested in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue Tuesday morning in connection with this incident.

She will be charged with theft under $5,000.

On Monday, police released images of a suspect wanted in connection with the case, asking the public for help identifying the woman in the photos.

On April 9 at 3:45 p.m., police say a suspect walked up to a residence and took a package on the front porch of a home in the 400 block of Chilver Road.

Police would like to remind everyone to please use caution when having packages delivered to their residence. Leave specific delivery instructions or have a trusted person pick up your package.