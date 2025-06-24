A close call for pedestrians leaving Monday night's Ford Fireworks.

According to Windsor police, a male driver was arrested for dangerous driving after he was seen speeding through traffic control points and narrowly missed hitting pedestrians.

Police say around 11 p.m., officers saw a black Dodge Grand Caravan driving erratically and violating multiple traffic laws in the downtown core.

Investigators say the vehicle ignored traffic barriers, ran red lights, and drove onto sidewalks, passing dangerously close to several bystanders.

Police say the vehicle was first spotted near the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Ouellette Avenue, where it ran a red light and sped off.

The vehicle was tracked by officers as it continued through restricted zones, driving the wrong direction on a one-way street.

Police say the driver eventually stopped in front of the Windsor police headquarters on Goyeau Street.

The vehicle was surrounded by officers and upon exiting the vehicle, the driver screamed incoherently and resisted arrest.

The driver was taken into custody without injuries and police say no one was physically injured during the incident.

A 33-year-old man is facing a charge of operation of a conveyance dangerous to the public.