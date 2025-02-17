Police in Windsor have arrested a man accused of assault for breaching his bail conditions and have also arrested the person who helped secure his bail.

Police say that on Feb. 10, Dashawn Sinclair was granted bail in a Toronto court on multiple charges, including two counts of assault, uttering threats of death, and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

As a part of his release conditions, Sinclair was subject to house arrest in Windsor and electronic monitoring.

Two days later, bail compliance officers investigated and determined that Sinclair had breached the conditions of his release order.

He was arrested around Tecumseh Road East and Annie Street and has now been charged with one count of failure to comply with a release order.

Officers also arrested Sinclair's surety, 57-year-old Denise Rivest, and charged her with one count of facilitating a breach of a release order.

A surety is someone who agrees to supervise the person out on bail and make sure they comply with their release conditions.

The bail compliance officers are part of the Offender Management Unit, a partnership between the Windsor and LaSalle Police Services launched in March 2024.

The unit supervises high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring and ensures that those who violate their judicial release orders are held accountable.

The Windsor Police Service encourages anyone with information regarding individuals who are not complying with their release conditions to contact us at 519-255-6700.

To report anonymously, please contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.catchcrooks.com.