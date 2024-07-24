Windsor Police has arrested a 22-year-old and a 40-year-old for violating bail conditions.

In June 2024, a 40-year-old was granted bail for multiple charges, some of which include seven counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a loaded firearm, along others.

The suspect was placed on house arrest and electronic monitoring.

The previous month, a 22-year-old was granted bail for numerous charges, including two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, robbery, fraud under $5,000, theft under $5,000, among others.

The suspect was granted bail and placed on curfew.

Bail compliance officers investigated and found both individuals to be breaching the conditions of their release orders.

On July 22, 2024, police located and arrested both suspects in the 1700 block of College Avenue. They have both been charged with failing to comply with their release orders.