Windsor police have arrested a suspect in connection to a case of a rental truck that was stolen as equipment was being unloaded from the vehicle.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2025, police were called about a vehicle theft in the 800 block of Janette Avenue.

Officers learned that someone entered a rental truck and quickly sped away as the victim was unloading equipment from the rear of the vehicle.

The abandoned rental truck was found the following day in the 2600 block of Langlois Court.

As a result of an investigation by the Windsor Police Auto Theft Unit, a suspect was identified, and a search warrant was executed at a garage in the 600 block of South Pacific Avenue.

Police recovered $7,500 worth of speakers, LED lights, and other music equipment, items that were later returned to the victim.

On Feb. 18, officers located and arrested the suspect in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue.

A 40-year-old man is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, theft exceeding $5,000, possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.