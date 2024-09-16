The Windsor Police Service has arrested 26 people over a three-day period as part of an on-going effort to address violent crime in the Glengarry neighbourhood.

Officers with the Police Problem-Oriented Policing Unit, or POP Unit, made the arrests between September 12 and 14 in the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Avenue.



In all, police laid 48 charges and executed 10 outstanding arrest warrants.



The charges included two counts of assault with a weapon, assault, break and enter, six counts of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, seven counts of failure to comply with a court release order, and seven counts of failure to comply with conditions of probation.



These latest arrests are part of a series of crackdowns by police in the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Avenue, which has been listed as one of the top places for violent crime in the city.



The effort also includes officers being stationed inside the Wheelton Manor apartment building at 333 Glengarry Ave., right at the corner of University Avenue East.



The move came after ongoing concerns from both residents and the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation.



The office established inside Wheelton Manor will include members of the Windsor Police City Centre Patrol team, the Problem-Oriented Policing or POP Unit, members of the Nurse Police Team and Crisis Response Team, along with staff from Family Services Windsor-Essex, and the Canadian Mental Health Association.



The goal is to have people on site to respond to situations involving mental health, substance abuse, and social disorders.

