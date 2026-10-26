Police arrest 15-year-old after 11 shot near Florida A&M University stadium

The roundabout at FAMU Way is seen on the Florida A&M University campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser,File)

The roundabout at FAMU Way is seen on the Florida A&M University campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser,File)

A 15-year-old was arrested and faces 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a delinquent in connection with a mass shooting Saturday night that left 11 people wounded, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said Monday morning.

The investigation suggests a physical altercation took place among “individuals known to one another” before shots were fired near the Florida A&M football stadium, Revell said.

“At this stage of the investigation, none of the victims appear to have been the intended targets,” the police chief said.

The investigation remains active and additional arrests are possible, Revell said.

Six juveniles, including an 11-year-old, are among the injured, Revell said late Saturday. No deaths have been reported.

The off-campus shooting took place hours after a homecoming football game at Bragg Memorial Stadium, where the Golden Lions of the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat the Florida A&M Rattlers 31-28. It’s unclear whether the shooting was connected to the game.

In addition to those shot, a victim’s grandmother was injured while fleeing.

As of Sunday morning, five people had been released from the hospital, while six remained hospitalized, Tallahassee police said. Of those still being treated, one was in critical condition, police said.

There have been at least 383 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, not including the shooter.

Homecoming events at Florida A&M, a historically Black university with nearly 10,000 students, took place throughout the past week and were scheduled to conclude Sunday, according to the university’s homecoming schedule.

Saturday night’s shooting on Perry Street likely stemmed from a fight between two to three people, the police chief said, and the department’s Violent Crimes Unit will lead the investigation.

Tallahassee police detectives have reviewed digital evidence and canvassed the area, police said in a statement Sunday.

“We need our community’s help. No detail is too small, and no piece of information should go unreported,” the statement said. “If you know something, please share it with our detectives. Your information could be the key to holding those responsible accountable.”

Investigators established a tip hotline and a link for people to submit evidence.

“As our detectives work to determine exactly what happened and identify those responsible, we remain committed to getting answers for these families.”

Florida A&M President Marva Johnson encouraged anyone with information to call the tip line, saying the Tallahassee police are leading the investigation.

“To our Rattler family and our surrounding Tallahassee community, I share your outrage and profound sadness at the senseless and despicable shooting that took place near our FAMU campus last night,” Johnson said in a statement Sunday evening.

“To all the victims, please know that we are with you and we are praying for your recovery in body, mind and spirit,” she said. “We have reached out to the members of our FAMU family who were injured in this tragic incident to offer our care and support.”

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey called the incident a “truly horrific and heartbreaking tragedy.”

“Tonight and in the days ahead, the FAMU family is not alone. Our entire community stands with you,” Dailey wrote on X.

Stephanie Walters, who was selling HBCU apparel during homecoming, said she also heard shots.

“People are just scared,” she told CNN affiliate WCTV. “If you were out here, you heard the gunshots. It was a lot of them. There was no doubt in my mind that somebody was injured.”

Raymond Isham said he had just left campus when the shooting happened, and he was concerned about his daughter, who was in the area where the shooting occurred.

“She’s obviously going to have to process through this,” Isham told WCTV, “and we’re going to be there with her to walk through this.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

By Karina Tsui, Chris Boyette, CNN