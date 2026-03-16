A 48-year-old Chatham-Kent man has been charged following an assault investigation in Chatham.

Around 12:40 a.m. on March 14, police responded to a home on King Street east for to a report of an assault that reportedly happened the day before at a home on Princess Street north.

Police say two men, a 43 year old and a 48 year old, both from Chatham-Kent, were assaulted, threatened and prevented from leaving the Princess Street home.

Investigators allege the 43-year-old victim was struck in the head with a hatchet, resulting in injuries that required medical attention. Police also say the accused attempted to strike the victim with a screwdriver.

The accused was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and forcible confinement.

He was taken to Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters, where he remains in custody pending a bail hearing.