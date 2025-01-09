LaSalle police are asking the community to take the plunge.

The police service is putting on its first polar plunge later this month outside the event centre on Front Road.

Senior constable Terry Seguin says more than 60 people are expected to take part including police chief Mike Pearce and mayor Crystal Meloche.

He says money raised will support Special Olympics Ontario.

Seguin says the police service wanted to host its own polar plunge for the community.

"We wanted to make it available to people who might not otherwise be able to make it out to the Windsor Polar Plunge and we wanted to do something here locally for our community," says Seguin.

He says the fundraising goal has already been passed.

"We had set a goal to raise $10,000 and we've smashed that goal," he says. "I think we're upwards of just over $20,000 and we want to keep going so it's a great event to get the community together."

Seguin says a pool, donated by Bluewater Pools will be set up outside of the event centre.

"It will be outdoors, so it will be cold but they will be jumping into a pool," says Seguin. "We won't be jumping into the river or the canals or anything like that."

The event takes place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 23.