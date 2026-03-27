An organization that supports families dealing with childhood cancer is bringing back a popular community fundraiser to Kingsville.

Childcan is hosting a Polar Bear Dip on Saturday, March 28 at Cedar Island Beach.

Community Engagement & Communications Associate Amy Mathias says the event was held in Kingsville for about 20 years, with the last event happening just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says it took a few years for the event to return, but the organization is grateful to bring it back.

Mathias says they're looking to raise $40,000.

"We had one in Port Stanley about three weeks ago, and we're so excited to bring it to Kingsville," says Mathias. "We have 12 teams and approximately 100 people who are going to be heading into the icy water at Cedar Island Beach in Kingsville."

She says money raised will help and support families who are affected by childhood cancer.

"Kids in the Windsor area are often diagnosed at London Health Sciences in London, and that's where they receive the majority of their treatment, and it takes a lot of money to go backwards and forwards and get parking tickets for the hospital, and we're there with support both in London and at the hospital in Windsor too," she says.

Mathias says she has done the dip in the past.

She says it's cold, but her message to dippers is 'As cold and as painful as this dip is, it is nowhere near as painful as what children experience when they're going through childhood cancer.'

"When they hit the water and they hit that cold and they think, 'Oh my goodness, this is so painful,' I want them to know that their hearts are warm because they're out there supporting those families who are affected by childhood cancer," she says. "They're making a fundamental difference with providing the financial, emotional, and social supports that these families need."

The event also contributes to paediatric cancer research at the University of Windsor.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the Kingsville Legion, with the dip starting at 11 a.m.

Following the dip, there is a ceremony back at the Legion starting at 12 p.m.