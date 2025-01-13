Point Pelee National Park will be temporarily closed to visitors beginning Jan. 24 through Jan. 31.

The closure is to allow for Parks Canada and Caldwell First Nation to conduct a deer cull.

Resource conservation manager, Julie Charlton, says presently there is a hyperabundance of white-tailed deer in the park.

"When a population grows unnaturally large, they can begin to have a negative impact on other species and the health of the ecosystem, and that is what is determined as hyperabundant. So when wildlife become hyperabundant, they threaten species at risk, they threaten the health of the ecosystem and also the ecosystem sustainability."

She says the current deer herd population remains higher than what the ecosystem can support and poses a safety risk.

"When there's no natural predator to control the population, the population becomes unchecked and they become hyperabundant, and so sometimes when populations get really high of deer you can have vehicle collisions and they can also increase the risk of transmission of diseases."

Charlton says there are a number of factors to consider when deciding if a cull is necessary.

She says based on the size of the park, data shows Point Pelee can handle an estimated range of 24 to 32 deer.

"We also do collect information on the health of the population of deer, so we can kind of tell what the birth rates are, how healthy the deer are, if they're getting enough to eat, if it looks like they're doing quite well and then that in conjunction with our estimated range is how we make a decision if we should do a cull."

The park is expected to re-open on Feb. 1.