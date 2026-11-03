Point Pelee National Park to close for annual deer cull

A deer is seen at the Michel-Chartrand Park in Longueuil, Que., Friday, November 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Point Pelee National Park will be closed to visitors from Nov. 12 to Nov. 23 while Parks Canada and Caldwell First Nation carry out the annual deer cull.

Parks Canada has worked with Caldwell First Nation on deer management since 2015 through a program that includes ecosystem monitoring, species-at-risk protection, research and deer population reduction.

Parks Canada says the work supports ecological balance while also helping meet food sustainability goals for Caldwell First Nation. Deer harvested during the cull are processed for use within the First Nation community.

The park will reopen Nov. 24 following the operation.