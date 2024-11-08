Pelee National Park is welcoming back visitors this weekend.

The park will reopen on Nov. 9, resuming its daily winter hours of 7 a.m. to dusk.

Parks Canada and Caldwell First Nation have completed the first week of operations for the deer cull in the park as part of the Hyperabundant Deer Management Program.

This program includes ecosystem monitoring, deer population monitoring, species at risk protection, and reducing the white-tailed deer population to sustainable levels based on the park’s goal to achieve ecological integrity by improving the health and balance of the ecosystem.

Officials say Parks Canada actively works with Caldwell First Nation, whose traditional territory encompasses Point Pelee National Park. The Hyperabundant Deer Management Program provides opportunities for Caldwell First Nation to mentor youth and strengthen traditional connections to the land, in addition to sharing knowledge and expertise with Parks Canada.

The public can find more information about winter visitor experiences on the park’s website, or by contacting Point Pelee National Park at pelee.info@pc.gc.ca or 519-322-2365.