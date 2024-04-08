Parks Canada says that Point Pelee National Park is at full capacity ahead of today's solar eclipse.

According to a posting on social media at 11:27 a.m., officials said, "The park has officially reached capacity, we are unable to admit any more visitors today. We recommend visiting the Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island website for other local solar eclipse viewing locations and events."



Click here to find more on the TWEPI website.



Ontario Provincial Police have also closed a number of roads in the Leamington area to handle the large influx of visitors to the area to see the solar eclipse.

The following road closures are in place:

1. Seacliff Drive West at Forest Avenue

2. Seacliff Drive East at Erie Street South

3. Bruce Avenue at Cherry Lane

4. Cherry Lane at Robson Road

5. Donald Avenue at Robson Road

6. Bruce Avenue at Robson Road

There will also be restricted road access to Point Pelee Drive from Mersea Road D and Mersea Road E. Mersea Road C will also have restrictions at Mersea Road 19.

Access to the Pelee Island Ferry parking lot will be available to valid ticket holders only, however parking spaces are limited.

It is recommended to take LT-Go Transit to the Ferry docks and to give yourself plenty of time to board the ferry, more than the usual one-hour time frame.

LT-Go Transit will be operating along regularly scheduled routes.

The OPP along with the Municipality of Leamington are urging all vehicle drivers to follow the rules of the road and be patient as you may encounter heavier traffic than a typical day.

Operators need to be aware of no parking signage and tow away zones.

The eclipse is expected to start around 2 p.m. Monday April 8, with totality the full solar eclipse peaking between 3:12 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.