Point Pelee National Park will be closed from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21 for its annual deer cull.

Parks Canada and Caldwell First Nation will carry out the cull.

Andrew Laforet, acting visitor experience manager, Point Pelee National Park, said the goal is ‘restoring ecological balance and supporting food sustainability for Caldwell First Nation’.

"This initiative supports ecological conservation for the national park and it provides and opportunity to advance Indigenous stewardship and reconciliation," said Laforet.

Laforet said during the last round, 26 deer were culled in November 2024, and 3 in January 2025.

"Right now we're estimated to be upwards of 50 deer in the park, so we're aiming to have that range come down in order to hopefully sustain the ecological health of the park," he said.

"All the deer that are culled are given to Caldwell First Nation to use for ceremonial, personal, and traditional use. None of it is sold for profit."

The park will reopen on Nov. 22.

Laforet said a second cull in January was dependant on the results from this upcoming cull.