Point Pelee National Park will be closed to visitors for its annual deer cull.

The park will be closed from Jan. 16 to Jan. 21.

Parks Canada and Caldwell First Nation will be conducting the second part of its annual deer cull requiring a short-term closure of the park.

This is part of a follow-up to the previous deer cull that took place in mid-November.

The goal in the cull is to restore ecological balance, and support food sustainability for Caldwell First Nation.

The park will reopen on Jan. 22.

Parks Canada has been collaborating with Caldwell First Nation since 2015 to manage the deer population.