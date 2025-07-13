Point Pelee National Park is closed Sunday due to a power outage within the park.
Parks Canada said the closure was necessary due to its impact on park services and safety services.
"Point Pelee National Park has closed until the power is restored and conditions improve. At this time we are estimating Monday morning," said Julia Grcevic, public relations and communications officer with Parks Canada.
Hydro One's website was showing an outage in the area with the cause being a tree on a power line.