OTTAWA - Pierre Poilievre says a Conservative government would bring in mandatory life sentences for those convicted of trafficking, production and distribution of over 40 mg of fentanyl.

The Conservative leader said early Wednesday the penalty should be the same as murder.

Poilievre is scheduled to hold a news conference in Vancouver later Wednesday.

The Conservatives also want traffickers caught with between 20 mg and 40 mg of the drug to be sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, two milligrams can kill a person. Health Canada says "a few grains" can be deadly.

The announcement by the Tories comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has been complaining about fentanyl entering the United States from Canada.