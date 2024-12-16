OTTAWA - Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been chosen as The Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year for 2024.

It is the second time in a row news editors across the country placed Poilievre at the top of the list.

Running miles ahead of his opponents in the polls throughout the year, Poilievre has cemented his position as Canada's prime minister-in-waiting.

His fierce, carefully crafted rhetoric aimed with precision at the prime minister and the issues gripping Canadians has let him tap into the national mood.

Focusing on the cost of living and housing crisis in Canada, he owned the narrative in Ottawa and put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership of the Liberals on the ropes.

The embattled Trudeau notched second place for that very reason, and Celine Dion, who returned to the spotlight while battling stiff person syndrome, placed third in the annual survey.