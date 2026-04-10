Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre won’t say how many more MPs he’d have to lose to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals, before reflecting on his leadership, or any responsibility he may bear for the Conservatives that have already defected.

“That reflection comes from the record-smashing 8.3 million Canadians who voted Conservative in the last election, and the 87 per cent of grassroots Conservatives who backed up my leadership less than 90 days ago, to fight for an affordable, safe and strong Canada,” Poilievre told reporters in Richmond, B.C. on Thursday.

“Our mandate and my leadership does not come from dirty backroom deals. It comes from the people of Canada. What this comes down to, is who runs this country? Who leads this country? Is it a bunch of backroom schemers and elites who rob people of their votes? Or is it the hard working common people who should be running the country in a democracy?”

The official opposition leader’s comments come one day after a fourth Conservative MP – Marilyn Gladu – left the Conservative caucus to become a Liberal.

Asked what he has to say about the widespread speculation that more of his MPs could soon follow, and what the floor-crossings say about the current state of the Conservative Party of Canada, Poilievre said “I don’t comment on rumours.”

“What I will say is this, members of Parliament should stand up for the party and the principles that they said they would when they were looking people in the eye in their elections,” he said. “You should respect those people and honor your word.”

In an interview on CTV’s Question Period, Chris d’Entremont – the first Conservative MP to cross the floor – said there are current MPs in Poilievre’s caucus that have asked him what it’s like on the Liberal side of the aisle.

“I look across at my colleagues that don’t look very happy sometimes,” he said. “Whether they’ll take the ultimate move and cross the floor, that’s another question.”

Poilievre also put Gladu, and Carney on blast. He accused the prime minister of using “backroom dirty deals to reverse the election result in countless ridings, robbing people of their voice,” and Gladu of “going back on her word.”

Referencing the MPs he had standing behind him at the event – calling on the government to act to protect property rights – Poilievre said as Conservatives, they “understand that in a democracy, the people are in charge.”

“I feel badly for Ms. Gladu’s constituents, the strong majority of whom voted for our Conservative vision... In fact, and if I can be blunt, under my leadership she had a massive increase in the Conservative vote in her riding,” he said.

“She said that she was going to stand up for the Conservative values of affordability and safety. Now, she has joined the most costly Liberal government in Canadian history.”