OTTAWA - Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to try and plunge the country into a "carbon tax election," as Liberal MPs continue to defend the government's signature climate policy.

Poilievre's plan to move a motion of no confidence in the House of Commons is just his latest manoeuvre to keep the pressure on as backlash to the policy grows.



The Opposition leader has ratcheted up his attacks before the consumer carbon levy rises to $80 per tonne from $65 on April 1, adding about three cents to a litre of gasoline.



Seven provincial premiers have also panned what Poilievre prefers to call the 23 per cent hike, citing a high cost of living driven by inflation and high food prices.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rejected their pleas to cancel the increase, saying last week at a news conference in Calgary that it's all too easy for government to delay climate change action.



Liberals say if Poilievre or premiers are aware of better ways to cut emissions without costing Canadians money, they should say so.

