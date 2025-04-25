OTTAWA _ Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is campaigning in what polls suggest are Conservative-safe ridings today as election day approaches.

Poilievre is set to begin his day in Saskatoon, where he will hold a press conference, before holding a rally in Nanoose Bay, B.C., in the evening.

Recent polls suggest that ridings in both Saskatoon and the Nanaimo area, which includes Nanoose Bay, are leaning Conservative.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney has a busy day in Ontario, beginning with a press conference and visiting a small business in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

He is later set to participate in the virtual Assembly of First Nations forum, meet with community members in Georgetown, hold a meet and greet in Cambridge and hold a rally in London.

Polls suggest that most ridings in Ontario are leaning Liberal, though two ridings in the London area and the riding of Sault Ste. Marie_Algoma are leaning Conservative.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be campaigning in Liberal-leaning ridings in Toronto, Hamilton and London today.

The Liberals are widely seen to be leading in the polls, with the Conservatives in second place and the Bloc Quebecois, NDP and Greens trailing behind.

Canadians will choose their next government on Monday.