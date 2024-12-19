Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to shuffle his cabinet on Friday, sources confirm to CTV News.

The long-awaited reconfiguration of Trudeau's front bench comes amid turmoil for the Liberal government after the shocking resignation of Chrystia Freeland, and as a few ministers juggle multiple portfolios.

How sizable a shuffle this will be remains to be seen. Though there are a number of vacancies to fill, as several ministers in recent months have either left their cabinet positions, or have declared they are not seeking re-election, which is typically a trigger for their replacement.

The ceremony at Rideau Hall will be the prime minister’s first public appearance – beyond Liberal holiday events – since Monday's tumultuous events that have prompted new calls from both outside and within his party, for him to resign.

This is breaking news story, more to come.