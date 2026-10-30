PM Carney, von der Leyen float ‘associate member’ status at Canada-EU summit

Canada’s much-anticipated summit with the European Union began Thursday after months of speculation around how a new alliance between the two bodies will take shape.
On the first day of the two-day summit in Montreal, Prime Minister Mark Carney and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Canada and the EU would collaborate on AI and both used the term “associate member” when referring to how the two sides will strengthen ties.
Von der Leyen made headlines last month when she publicly invited Carney to grow the Canada-EU relationship and first floated the term “associate member” in a speech. Some countries have pushed back on that label, and Canadian officials have called the partnership an “alliance for the future.”
Carney has pushed for closer ties with global partners while Ottawa and Washington spar in a trade war that has dragged on throughout U.S. President Donald Trump’s term.
Here’s what happened on Oct. 29, 2026:
Key updates:
- Von der Leyen and Carney use the term 'associate member'
- Carney announces $1.6 billion investment in AI company Cohere
- European Council President says a digital trade agreement will be approved on Friday
Summit is 'most significant one': former ambassador
"I've been to a lot of Canada-EU summits over the years. This is easily the most significant one," he said in an interview with CTV News Channel on Thursday.
Kinsman said the summit was "going well," but added there was "confusion" about Canada potentially becoming the EU’s first "associate member." The term was used by von der Leyen in September to potentially define the partnership, and Carney repeated it Thursday in Montreal.
Kinsman said the possible title reflects the value von der Leyen places on the bloc's relationship with Canada.
"She’s going to not necessarily defend it tooth and claw, but she feels it does validate her notion that this is outreach to Canada, recognition of Canada as being the really prime non-European Union member in a relationship with the EU," Kinsman said.
'Very unclear’ what associate membership looks like: Axworthy
For example, he said leaders discussed a program to invite Canadian students to Europe but didn't say anything about inviting European students to Canada.
"While advancing on our ability to co-operate with Europe is a good idea, what we've heard so far is very ambiguous," Axworthy said in an interview with CTV News Channel on Thursday.
"... So, where is the reciprocity in this?"
He said it's "very unclear" what a possible associate membership with the European Union would look like.
"I'm saying it's worth an effort to make these connections, but let’s make sure that they're balanced, that they're fair, that Canada is not simply providing more natural resources.“
Axworthy also said issues such as the threat of artificial intelligence and concerns about migration were missing in the talks.
'Our alliance is not against anybody. It’s for ourselves’: EU official
Kaja Kallas, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said the partnership is more important than ever, given the current geopolitical climate.
“There are countries in the world that want to see a world where whoever has the power can take what they want,” Kallas said. However, she added, most countries want a world based on “some kind of rules.”
Kallas said it is important for the EU to collaborate with “like-minded partners” on shared goals, such as advancing AI, education, trade and security.
Anand emphasized Canada’s goal of building its own national resilience.
“We will enter into partnerships and alliances with countries around the world where that enables us to reach our strategic autonomy,” Anand said. “The EU stands at the forefront of that priority list.”
Both agreed the alliance is not solely a response to the effects of Trump’s tariff war on Canada.
“It’s not about any other country. It’s about us... I think our alliance is not against anybody. It’s for ourselves,” Kallas said.
Carney, von der Leyen both want Canada as 'associate member'
AI investment keeps job in Canada: Solomon
Digital trade, culture co-operation, poutine on the menu
Canada-EU business roundtable
Canada treating U.S. ‘extremely nicely’: Trump
Carney avoids details of U.S. trade talks
‘Ultimately, the U.S. will see the benefit’: Carney
‘The nomenclature doesn’t matter’: Carney
U.S. ‘not behaving like an ally’
Carney comments on premier's absence
Carney talks AI
He remarked the building blocks of AI were created in Canada, by Geoffrey Hinton, among others.
Genevieve Beauchemin, CTV News Quebec Bureau Chief. With files from CTVNews.ca journalist Luca Caruso-Moro and Reuters.
Canada ‘well positioned’ to increase EU exports: TD
Von der Leyen's speech
Von der Leyen quotes Leonard Cohen
Canada, EU co-working on AI laws
The world order’s ‘decay’
Work, study and research exchange
‘Association without accession’
Canada’s part in EU history
Monnet is credited as a forefather of the present-day European Union. Referring to his time in Canada, von der Leyen said, “It could even be argued that it would later help to change the course of European history.”
This is ‘grand’ theatre: Poilievre
'We have never felt closer'
Renewed relationships, greener economies
Quebec's leader absent
“Diplomacy requires building relationships and seizing opportunities to defend our interests. Not sulking because we don’t have a microphone,” he wrote on X.