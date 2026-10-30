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PM Carney, von der Leyen float ‘associate member’ status at Canada-EU summit

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CTVNews.ca Staff
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Canada’s much-anticipated summit with the European Union began Thursday after months of speculation around how a new alliance between the two bodies will take shape.

On the first day of the two-day summit in Montreal, Prime Minister Mark Carney and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Canada and the EU would collaborate on AI and both used the term “associate member” when referring to how the two sides will strengthen ties.

Von der Leyen made headlines last month when she publicly invited Carney to grow the Canada-EU relationship and first floated the term “associate member” in a speech. Some countries have pushed back on that label, and Canadian officials have called the partnership an “alliance for the future.”

Carney has pushed for closer ties with global partners while Ottawa and Washington spar in a trade war that has dragged on throughout U.S. President Donald Trump’s term.

Here’s what happened on Oct. 29, 2026: