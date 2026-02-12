OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit Tumbler Ridge, B.C., in the near future, says a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The statement says details, including the timing of the visit, are being worked out with community officials "based on their immediate needs."

Nine people, mostly children, were killed in the mass shooting Tuesday, including Jesse Van Rootselaar, the 18-year-old shooter who police say took her own life.

Among the dead are five students of Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, a teacher and the shooter's mother and stepbrother, who both died in the home they shared with Van Rootselaar in Tumbler Ridge.

B.C. Premier David Eby and federal Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree are currently in the small northern B.C. town of about 2,700 people.

Dozens were injured in the shooting and Premier Eby said one of them, a 12-year-old girl named Maya Gebala, is "clinging to life in hospital."