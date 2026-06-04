PM Carney to announce federal artificial intelligence strategy in Toronto today

People take photos of an AI robot at the All In artificial intelligence conference Wednesday, September 27, 2023 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

People take photos of an AI robot at the All In artificial intelligence conference Wednesday, September 27, 2023 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to announce the federal government’s strategy on artificial intelligence in Toronto today.

Carney is slated to tour an artificial intelligence institute and meet with researchers as he unfurls the blueprint.

The strategy comes as governments, businesses and civil society navigate the rapid development of machine learning and tools that can process information almost instantly — with varying degrees of accuracy.

Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon said this week the government’s new strategy will look to build trust in AI, empower workers and help build Canada.

The federal government has said new privacy and online safety laws will be an important element of building that trust.

The AI strategy is also expected to address sovereign digital infrastructure, support for Canadian companies, international co-ordination, and training and education for Canadians.

With files from Anja Karadeglija

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press